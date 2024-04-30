Turkish tourism sector grows by 5.4 percent in January-March

(MENAFN) Türkiye's tourism sector demonstrated resilience and growth momentum in the January-March period of this year, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) on Tuesday. Tourism revenues experienced a notable uptick, increasing by 5.4 percent year-on-year to reach USD8.8 billion during this period.



This positive trend was complemented by a significant rise in the number of visitors, which surged by 10.1 percent to 9 million in the three-month period. Notably, 21 percent of these visitors were Turkish citizens residing abroad, highlighting the continued appeal of Türkiye as a destination for both domestic and international travelers.



Despite a slight decrease of 4.3 percent in average expenditure per person, which amounted to USD975 during the first quarter, the average expenditure per night witnessed a noteworthy increase of 10.6 percent to USD93. This indicates that tourists were spending more per night, contributing to the overall growth in tourism revenues.



In terms of travel motivations, the majority of visitors to Türkiye in the first quarter were drawn to travel, entertainment, sports, and cultural activities, accounting for 46 percent of total visits. Visiting relatives and friends followed closely behind, constituting 31.3 percent of visits, while shopping activities accounted for 9.6 percent.



Furthermore, the data revealed that Turkish citizens living abroad predominantly traveled to Türkiye to visit relatives and friends, representing 73.6 percent of their visits. This underscores the importance of familial and social ties in driving tourism flows to the country.



Overall, these figures reflect Türkiye's enduring appeal as a diverse and vibrant tourism destination, offering a wide range of experiences to visitors from both domestic and international markets. The positive growth trajectory in tourism revenues and visitor numbers bodes well for the country's tourism sector, highlighting its resilience and potential for further expansion in the coming months.

MENAFN30042024000045015839ID1108156829