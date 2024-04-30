Turkish foreign trade dynamics in Q1 narrows by 41.5 percent

(MENAFN) According to the latest data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) on Tuesday, Türkiye's foreign trade dynamics in the January-March period of 2024 showed significant improvements, particularly in narrowing the trade deficit. The country's trade deficit contracted by an impressive 41.5 percent, amounting to USD20.3 billion during this period, compared to the same timeframe in the previous year.



This positive trend was mainly attributed to the resilience of Türkiye's export sector, which saw a notable increase of 3.6 percent, reaching USD65.6 billion in the first quarter. Concurrently, imports experienced a substantial decline of 12.8 percent, totaling USD83.9 billion, signaling a notable reduction in external spending.



As a consequence of these developments, the exports/imports coverage ratio surged to 75.8 percent in the first quarter of 2024, indicating a significant improvement from the 63.8 percent recorded in the corresponding period last year. This indicates a higher level of self-sufficiency and reduced dependency on imported goods.



In March alone, Türkiye's export performance remained relatively resilient, despite a slight decline of 4.1 percent, amounting to USD22.57 billion. Similarly, imports saw a decrease of 6.3 percent, totaling USD29.9 billion during the same period. As a result, the foreign trade gap narrowed to USD7.3 billion in March 2024, representing a 12.4 percent decrease compared to March 2023.

MENAFN30042024000045015839ID1108156812