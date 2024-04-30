Turkish benchmark stock opens Tuesday’s session lower

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Turkish benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, commenced trading at 10,081.68 points, showing a marginal decline of 0.01 percent or 1.09 points in comparison to its previous close. This minor fluctuation followed a significant surge the previous day when the BIST 100 index soared by 1.69 percent to reach an all-time high level of 10,082.77 points. This remarkable milestone was achieved amidst a robust daily transaction volume of 100 billion Turkish liras (which amounts to USD3.08 billion).



Meanwhile, in the foreign exchange market, the exchange rates remained relatively stable. The USD/TRY rate was recorded at 32.3410, the EUR/TRY rate stood at 34.6605, and the GBP/TRY rate was reported as 40.46370 at 10:35 AM (0735 GMT). In addition, the price of gold per ounce was quoted at USD2,317.10, while the barrel price of Brent oil hovered around USD87.30.



These figures reflect the current economic landscape in Turkey, where the stock market continues to demonstrate resilience and attract significant trading volumes. In spite of minor fluctuations in the exchange rates, the overall sentiment remains stable. Investors are closely monitoring developments in both domestic and global markets to gauge the potential impact on asset prices as well as trading activities.

