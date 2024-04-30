President Appoints Head Of State Border Guard Service To Rank Of Lieutenant General

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Major General Serhii Deineko, head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, to the rank of lieutenant general.

This is stated in Decree No. 252/2024 of April 30, published on the President's website.



“To confer the military rank of lieutenant general to Major General Deineko Serhii Vasylovych, the head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine,” the decree says.

As reported, on April 30, Ukraine celebrates Border Guard Day every year since 2018.



The President thanked the border guards for their protection, dedication, and honorable service.