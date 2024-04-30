Zelensky, Stoltenberg Meet With Officers Undergoing NATO-Standard Training Courses

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met with officers who are undergoing professional military training courses in accordance with NATO standards.

Zelensky said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

“We discussed various topics, from strengthening air defense to Ukraine's full membership in NATO. Thanks to the support of our partners, our military is mastering modern Western weapons and sharing our experience - the experience of protecting lives in modern warfare," Zelensky said.

According to him, the security that Ukraine is fighting for will definitely become the common security of the whole of Europe when "the actual reality is recognized de jure - when Ukraine joins the Alliance."

According to the President's Office , the meeting took place at the National Defense University in Kyiv. The participants discussed prospects for strengthening Ukraine's air defense.

“Today, our experts can tell exactly which system is ideal for us and what we are lacking. Our air defense is not yet universal, it is changing and being enhanced every day. Not only with air defense systems, but also with electronic warfare, anti-drone systems, and so on," Zelensky said.

He stressed that Ukrainian defenders of the sky today face different threats, and the struggle of technologies continues.

"I am confident that we will have modern aircraft that will also be a part of this system," he added.

For his part, Jens Stoltenberg noted that once Ukraine becomes a member of the Alliance, it will be fully integrated into the NATO air defense system.

Zelensky also emphasized the importance for Ukraine to receive an invitation to join the North Atlantic Alliance and spoke about the work of the NATO-Ukraine Council.

"We can convene it without any bureaucratic pauses when Ukraine needs it. This is one of the tools. Today we discussed several new tools with the Secretary General," he summarized.

Volodymyr Zelensky and Jens Stoltenberg also visited an exhibition of captured and destroyed Russian equipment on the university grounds.

As reported, on April 29, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrived in Ukraine on an unannounced visit.

Photo: President's Office