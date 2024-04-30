Energoatom Refutes Fake News About 'Emergency Incident' At Khmelnytskyi NPP

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) continues to operate as scheduled, and the background radiation remains within the normal limits.

The relevant statement was made by Energoatom National Nuclear Energy Generating Company of Ukraine on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to the company, the anonymous Telegram channels are spreading fake messages about some 'emergency situation' at Khmelnytskyi NPP, which allegedly caused a rise in the background radiation in the Khmelnytskyi and Rivne regions.

“Khmelnytskyi NPP is operating in a routine mode. There are neither deviations from the normal operation of the nuclear plant nor any 'emergency situations'. The plant's background radiation is remaining within the normal limits,” the report states.

Energoatom called on Ukrainian citizens to use only verified information from the official sources and not to spread fake messages.

A reminder that two power units with a nominal capacity of 1,000 megawatts each are running at Khmelnytskyi NPP. The construction of power unit 3 at Khmelnytskyi NPP began in September 1985, power unit 4 – in June 1986. Despite the fact that construction works were completed at 75% and 28% respectively, the project was suspended due to a moratorium on the construction of new nuclear power plants in 1990.

