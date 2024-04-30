Vienna Hosts Conference Entitled Emancipation From Colonialism

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

Organised by the Baku Initiative Group (BIG), a series of eventsdedicated to the fight against colonialism and its newmanifestations, held last year on September 22 at the UNheadquarters in New York and on December 14 in Geneva, continues atthe organisation's Vienna office, Azernews reports.

On April 30, a conference was organised at the Vienna office ofthe UN on "Liberation from colonialism: the consequences ofassimilation and its impact on the implementation of human rights."At the event held by the Baku Initiative Group, issues related tothe elimination of inequalities and sustainable developmentproblems within and between states will be discussed.

At the conference, diplomats of 25 countries accredited to theVienna branch of the UN, up to 20 ambassadors, representatives of20 countries, especially the overseas territories still held byFrance - New Caledonia, French Polynesia, French Guiana,Martinique, Guadeloupe, Vallis and Futuna, Corsica, Leaders ofnational movements and independence supporters of countries such asthe Union of Gambar Islands, Haiti, independent experts,representatives of think tanks, as well as representatives of localand foreign media, are participating.

The main idea of the event is to get rid of it as much aspossible by criticizing the policy of cultural assimilation of thecolonial country.

Within the framework of the conference, discussions will be heldin three panels on the topics "Negative impact of assimilationpolicy on local communities", "Development of human rights withinthe framework of legal frameworks and international obligations inthe process of decolonization," and "Man-made effects on theenvironment as a pillar of forced migration".

The concept of assimilation applied by France to its subjectstoday will be analysed along two main lines, and the negativeeffects of colonialism on local communities and the protection ofthe rights of people forced into this process will bediscussed.

The conference will reduce threats to national identity bymitigating the effects of assimilation and achieving visibleresults in the direction of decolonization. This event will be animportant starting point for the development of future projectsaimed at the preservation and education of local culture for theyounger generations by participants from former and current Frenchcolonies.

Within the framework of the conference, a memorandum will besigned between the political party "Tavini Huiraatira" of FrenchPolynesia and the Baku Initiative Group in order to define theprospects for the development of relations and expandcooperation.

At the end of the event, an open letter will be addressed tointernational organisations.

It should be noted that the Baku Initiative Group continues tosupport the just struggle of France's colonies abroad by puttingforth a fundamental position in the direction of colonisation andnew colonisation.

<p></p>