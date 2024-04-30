Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation leaves for Egypt on a state visit.
CAIRO -- The visit of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to Egypt to meet President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi comes within the framework of the historical relations between Kuwait and Egypt, says the Egyptian Presidency.
RAMALLAH -- A Palestinian man was killed after being arrested by the Israeli occupation forces and was beaten in Dhahiriya, south of Al-Khalil (Hebron) in the West Bank.
ANKARA -- The Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) announces that it provided humanitarian aid to 450 individuals in the Armenian capital, Yerevan.
ISLAMABAD -- At least six people lost their lives when a gunman stormed into a mosque and opened fire on civilian worshippers in Afghanistan's western Herat province, says an official. (end)
