Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation leaves for Egypt on a state visit.

CAIRO -- The visit of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to Egypt to meet President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi comes within the framework of the historical relations between Kuwait and Egypt, says the Egyptian Presidency.

RAMALLAH -- A Palestinian man was killed after being arrested by the Israeli occupation forces and was beaten in Dhahiriya, south of Al-Khalil (Hebron) in the West Bank.

ANKARA -- The Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) announces that it provided humanitarian aid to 450 individuals in the Armenian capital, Yerevan.

ISLAMABAD -- At least six people lost their lives when a gunman stormed into a mosque and opened fire on civilian worshippers in Afghanistan's western Herat province, says an official. (end)