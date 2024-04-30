Saud Nasser Diplomatic Institute, UNITAR Ink Mou

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Saud Nasser Al-Sabah Diplomatic Institute signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), to enhance cooperation, and instill necessary skills and knowledge for Foreign Ministry personnel to adapt to various regional and international issues.

Assistant Foreign Minister for the Institute Ambassador Nasser Al-Sabeeh told KUNA that the MoU, serving various national establishments, is part of many MoUs signed by the institute and several bodies

The Diplomatic Institute has inked MoUs with a number of private institutes, certified universities, and governments all to expand on experiences and expertise, he commented.

Assistant Secretary General to the UN and Institute Executive Director, Nikhil Seth, said that this contributes to boosting relations between the two institutes, commending the cooperation and depth of relations between Kuwait and UN bodies. (end)

