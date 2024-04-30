Israeli Occupation Forces Shoot Young Man In Jerusalem

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, April 30 (KUNA) - A young man was shot by Israeli occupation police in occupied Jerusalem on Tuesday under the allegations that the young man stabbed someone in the Old City.

Palestinian sources said the young man who had been shot still has his identity unidentified, while the occupation police claimed in a statement that its officers opened fire and killed the young man.

The occupation police closed the main and secondary roads leading to Bab Al-Sahira, and detained citizens during confrontations that broke out in the Old City of Jerusalem. (end)

