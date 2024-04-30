               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Indian Railways Wants To Ride The Gravy Train. But There's A Catch


4/30/2024 9:00:06 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: A few days ago, Sudhanshu Sultania, a sociologist, posted a video of an overcrowded train coach on X, formerly Twitter. Women, children and men blocked the aisle; some slept on the coach floor around the toilets, the video showed.

MENAFN30042024007365015876ID1108156573

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search