J&K: Flood Threat Ebbs As Water Level Falls After 3 Days Of Incessant Rain All Schools Closed

- Live Mint) "Jammu and Kashmir: The threat of floods in Kashmir subsided on Tuesday as the water level in Jhelum and other water bodies began falling after the three-day incessant rainfall stopped last night, Kupwara and many low-lying areas in Kashmir still face the threat of floods past few days, Jammu and Kashmir have been grappling with continuous rainfall that has wreaked havoc in several regions READ: Heavy rains, flash floods, landslide, hit KashmirNon-stop rains and snowfall triggered landslides and flash floods in several areas of Jammu and Kashmir water level at downstream locations along the river kept rising for a few hours and crossed the flood declaration mark at Pampore in Pulwama and Ram Munshi Bagh in Srinagar early Tuesday. But it has started to recede, said the officials, as per PTI report water level in river Jhelum late at night also had crossed the flood declaration mark at Sangam in Anantnag district but after the rains stopped around 11.00 pm, the water level is receding now, officials added in Kashmir closed all schools in the valley on Tuesday as a precautionary measure in the wake of incessant rains, flash floods and landslides in several areas READ:J&K weather news: Avalanche likely to occur in Kupwara, Ganderbal, alert issuedThe University of Kashmir postponed all exams scheduled for Tuesday people died, and two are feared dead in separate incidents after they fell into the swollen streams due to multiple landslides between the Ramban and Banihal stretch in Jammu to heavy snowfall along the Atal tunnel on Monday vehicles and tourists had got stuck ministry of defence said:“Due to heavy snowfall along the Atal tunnel yesterday the vehicles and tourists had got stuck. However, BRO swung into action clearing the route of snow and rescued the stranded tourists. The road has since been cleared and the tunnel is open for traffic.”On Monday, the Srinagar-Jammu national highway was closed due to landslides at multiple places along the highway.
