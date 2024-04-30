Zelensky Awarded 271 Defenders Of Ukraine With State Awards, 51 Of Them Posthumously

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has awarded 271 defenders of Ukraine with state awards, 51 of them posthumously.

The corresponding decree No. 248/2024 of April 29 was published on the website of the head of state, Ukrinform reports.

According to the document, the defenders were awarded for their personal courage and dedication in the defense of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and for their conscientious and impeccable service to the Ukrainian people.

In particular, the defenders were awarded the President of Ukraine's Cross of Military Merit, the Bohdan Khmelnytsky, Order of Courage, Princess Olha, and Danylo Halytsky orders, as well as medals for military service to Ukraine, for impeccable service, for Defender of the Fatherland, and for a Life Saved.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Zelensky awarded 198 Ukrainian servicemen posthumously with state awards.

Photo: OP