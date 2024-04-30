America encounters stagflation hazard

(MENAFN) Recent macroeconomic indicators released by the United States Department of Commerce have raised concerns about the possibility of stagflation looming over the American economy, as reported by Business Insider. The latest data paints a grim picture, suggesting significant challenges ahead for policymakers and businesses alike.



According to Thursday's report, the United States GDP expanded at an annualized rate of just 1.6 percent in the first quarter of the current year, falling well short of earlier projections of 2.5 percent. This slower-than-expected growth comes on the heels of a 3.4 percent increase in the final quarter of 2023 and a robust 4.9 percent growth in the preceding quarter.



David Donabedian, chief investment officer of CIBC Private Wealth United States, described the report as reflecting "the worst of both worlds" – sluggish growth coupled with higher-than-anticipated inflation. These twin challenges are characteristic of stagflation, a phenomenon characterized by stagnant economic growth alongside rising inflation levels, a combination last witnessed in the United States during the turbulent 1970s.



During that era, inflation soared into double digits while the economy stagnated, prompting policymakers to respond by aggressively hiking key interest rates to as high as 20 percent. While this move succeeded in curbing inflation, it also precipitated a severe recession.



In March, the United States Federal Reserve opted to maintain its key interest rate unchanged within the target range of 5.25 percent–5.5 percent. However, with the next meeting of the Fed's Open Market Committee scheduled for May 1, the central bank faces mounting pressure to reassess its monetary policy stance in light of the evolving economic landscape.



Meanwhile, the personal consumption expenditures price index, a key inflation metric monitored by the Fed, surged at an annualized pace of 3.4 percent, marking its most significant increase in a year. Additionally, consumer spending in the United States registered a modest 2.5 percent uptick in the first quarter of the year, a notable deceleration from the 3.3 percent growth observed in the previous quarter.



As policymakers grapple with the dual challenges of tepid economic growth and surging inflation, the specter of stagflation looms large, posing complex challenges for monetary policy formulation and economic management in the United States. With uncertainties surrounding the trajectory of the economy, stakeholders across sectors are closely monitoring developments and preparing for potential implications on business operations and financial markets.

MENAFN30042024000045015687ID1108156265