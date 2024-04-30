Media reports Taliban vowing to take back land ‘usurped by warlords’

(MENAFN) According to a report by The Hindu newspaper, the Taliban has initiated a process to return properties seized by warlords during previous regimes to Hindus and Sikhs who were displaced during Afghanistan's prolonged conflict. Suhail Shaheen, head of the Taliban's political office, stated that the group has established a commission to facilitate the return of minority communities, acknowledging their historic role in the country's economy. Oversight for this commission falls under the Taliban's minister for justice.



The report highlights the recent return of Narender Singh Khalsa, a prominent member of the Afghan Sikh community and a former member of the national parliament. Khalsa, who was evacuated from Kabul by the Indian Air Force in August 2021, initially sought refuge in Canada but has since returned to Afghanistan following an initiative by the Taliban.



The Taliban seized power in Kabul in 2021 amid the withdrawal of United States troops, although Afghanistan's new government is not officially recognized by any nation or the United Nations. In February, the Taliban boycotted a United Nations-sponsored conference in Qatar, insisting on being recognized as the sole representatives of Afghanistan.



Historically, Sikhs and Hindus constituted about 1 percent of Afghanistan's population, but they faced displacement during political turmoil and the Soviet-Afghan war in the 1970s and 1980s. Many members of these communities also left Afghanistan after the Taliban overthrew President Ashraf Ghani's government.



The Taliban's efforts to return seized property mark a significant development in Afghanistan's post-conflict landscape, aiming to address the grievances of minority communities and foster reconciliation in the country.

