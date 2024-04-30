All people want ‘piece of India’

(MENAFN) Renowned entrepreneur Anupam Mittal recently highlighted a significant cultural and economic transformation unfolding in India during an episode of RT's show, 'Let's Talk Bharat.'



Mittal, the founder of India's oldest matchmaking website shaadi.com, emphasized India's newfound confidence in embracing its identity without apologizing for its cultural heritage.



Mittal underscored a shift in attitudes among Indians, noting a growing pride in their nationality and heritage. He emphasized that India is now respected internationally as its citizens embrace their true identity. This shift, according to Mittal, is evident in various aspects, including passport rankings, diplomatic relationships, and the country's soft power.



Attributing part of this transformation to India's current leadership, Mittal reflected on the country's post-independence era, describing it as a period of confusion. However, he expressed optimism about the clarity and vision demonstrated by India's leaders today, marking a pivotal moment in the nation's history.



Economic success has also played a crucial role in shaping India's new identity, Mittal pointed out. As India emerges as a desirable market for global businesses, shedding outdated stereotypes, Mittal observed that the nation has garnered widespread attention and interest from international investors and stakeholders.



Mittal's insights shed light on India's evolving narrative, emphasizing a shift towards self-assurance and economic prosperity. As India continues on this trajectory, Mittal's perspective offers valuable insights into the factors driving the country's transformation and its implications for the global community.

MENAFN30042024000045015687ID1108156135