Social Security Investment Fund, Commerce Chamber Delve Into Collaborative Efforts

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 30 (Petra) - The Social Security Investment Fund (SSIF) and the Jordan Chamber of Commerce explored on Tuesday avenues for bolstering both local and foreign investments within the Kingdom.Ezzedine Kanakrieh, President of the fund, highlighted its national endeavors to amplify local investments. Through engagements with private sector experts, the Fund aims to expand existing ventures and inaugurate new projects adhering to global standards and innovative technologies.Meeting at the Chamber's headquarters, Kanakrieh stressed the necessity of fostering an agile environment to swiftly seize promising opportunities, enhancing Jordan's economic standing.The fund, with established partnerships across local, Arab, and international sectors, is actively forging new ventures, leveraging available resources to benefit the Jordanian economy and society.Acknowledging the Chamber's pivotal role in showcasing Jordan's economic landscape domestically and internationally, Kanakrieh emphasized the Fund's commitment to identifying impactful investment opportunities and fostering genuine partnerships.Khalil Haj Tawfiq, President of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, lauded the fund's outreach to the Chamber, affirming its dedication to private sector collaboration. He underscored the fund's role in strategic investments, ensuring sound decision-making processes and economic growth.The chamber, representing various governorates, advocated for inclusive investment opportunities and leveraging the Fund's resources to invigorate economic activity and employment prospects.