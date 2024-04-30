Russian Troops Hit Two Districts Of Kharkiv With Kabs: One Killed And Seven Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of April 30, Russian troops attacked two districts of Kharkiv, killing one person and injuring seven.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

“The occupiers attacked the Kholodnohirskyi and Kyivskyi districts of Kharkiv. They hit civilian infrastructure. Strikes were recorded near the park area. The number of victims is being clarified,” he wrote.

In the next post, the head of the administration clarified that the attack was carried out with air bombs.

“According to preliminary information, the enemy struck Kharkiv with KABs. There is information about one dead and some injured. The number is being established,” he said.

Later, Syniehubov said that at least two people were killed and six people were injured.

“According to preliminary information, two people were killed and six were injured as a result of the strikes on Kharkiv,” he said.

Olena Shapoval, a spokeswoman for the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, told reporters that the information about the second dead person was not confirmed.

“One is dead. Information about the second has not been confirmed,” the spokeswoman said.

According to the RMA, two of the six injured people were hospitalized, the rest suffered from acute stress reactions and are being treated at the site.

According to the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, the Russians hit civilian objects. In the

Kyivskyi district, like the day before, they hit residential buildings. According to the mayor, seven people were injured.

As reported, on April 29, in the evening, Russians dropped two air bombs on the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. A 42-year-old man was injured, his condition is moderate. According to the mayor Ihor Terekhov, six apartment buildings were damaged, windows were smashed.