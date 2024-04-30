Egypt Presidency: Kuwait Amir's Visit To Egypt Marks New Chapter Of Bonds

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Islam Abdulfattah

CAIRO, April 30 (KUNA) -- The visit of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to Egypt to meet President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi comes within the framework of the historical relations between Kuwait and Egypt, said the Egyptian Presidency Tuesday.

The official spokesperson for the Egyptian Presidency, Ahmad Fahmi, said in a statement to KUNA that the visit comes in light of the keenness of the leaderships of the two countries to enhance bilateral relations.

He noted that Egypt's warm welcome of the visit of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait reflects Egypt's full appreciation of the strong relations between Kuwait and Egypt and the common belief in unity and destiny.

Fahmi stressed that the visit reflects the keenness of Egypt and Kuwait to coordinate positions and visions towards the developments and challenges facing the region.

This is the third visit by His Highness the Amir to Egypt. His Highness participated in the 27th session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) and the second edition of the Middle East Green Initiative Summit (MGI) in Sharm El-Sheikh in November 2022, as well as the Cairo Peace Summit in October 2023.

The visit comes amid the growing relations between the two countries under the patronage of His Highness the Amir and President Al-Sisi, and their keenness to promote cooperation in all fields and joint coordination on regional and international challenges, including the Israeli occupation aggression on Gaza, tensions in the Red Sea region, and ways to contain escalation in the region.