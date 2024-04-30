France Inflation Rate Down To 2.2 Pct In April - Statistics

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, April 30 (KUNA) -- The French National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE) announced on Tuesday that the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) stood at 2.2 percent, year on year, in April after 2.3 percent in March.

This came in a statement, noting that this slight decrease was due to a slowdown in food and tobacco prices, as well as a slight year-on-year drop in manufactured goods prices.

It said that over one month, consumer prices accelerated in April 2024 by 0.5 percent after 0.2 increase in March.

It added that this acceleration should be due to that of the prices of services, in particular in transport and other services. (end)

