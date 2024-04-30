Petrobras’S Q1 2024: Production Growth Amid Challenges

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Q1 2024, Brazil's Petrobras reported a production of 2.776 million barrels per day (bpe/d), a 3.7% increase from 2023.



Despite this, there was a 5.4% decline from the previous quarter. Specifically in Brazil, production reached 2.742 million bpe/d, up 3.9% year-over-year but down 5.5% from the previous quarter.



The company linked the quarterly drop to more losses from scheduled maintenance and the natural decline of mature fields.



Nevertheless, commercial oil and natural gas production still amounted to 2.428 million bpe/d.



This was a 3.2% rise from early 2023, though a 5.6% decrease from the preceding quarter.







In the Atlantic's presalt layers, Petrobras extracted 1.857 million barrels per day from January to March 2024.



This rate was 9.1% higher than in Q1 2023 but fell 4.1% from Q4 2023.



Meanwhile, total sales volumes of derivatives decreased by 2.8% early in 2024 compared to late 2023, totaling 1.648 million barrels per day.



Year-over-year, there was a 4.9% drop in sales volumes. Gasoline sales decreased by 5.2% quarter-over-quarter and 6.8% year-over-year, reaching 386,000 barrels per day.



Diesel sales also saw a decrease, dropping 3.2% year-over-year and 7.6% from the last quarter, totaling 691,000 barrels per day.



Despite these obstacles, Petrobras's ongoing production growth showcases its resilience and strategic response to a volatile market.



This performance emphasizes the complexity and dynamism within the global oil sector.

Background

A couple of days ago Petrobras has announced a $73 billion investmen plan.



This substantial investment is directed towards expanding its oil exploration and production capacities.



This funding promises to invigorate not just the oil sector but also the maritime and offshore industries, marking a significant economic thrust.



The investment strategy encompasses the development of oil platforms, maritime support vessels, and cabotage ships.



It also includes the environmentally responsible decommissioning of outdated units.

MENAFN30042024007421016031ID1108155885