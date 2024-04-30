Brazil Hosts Major Agribusiness Expo In Latin America

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) These days, Ribeirao Preto in São Paulo, a hub for sugar and ethanol, hosted the opening of the 2024 Agrishow , Latin America's largest agribusiness fair.



In its 29th year, the event showcases agricultural technologies and expects to generate around 13 billion reais ($2.5 billion) this week.



The fair began on Sunday with a ceremony where Vice President Geraldo Alckmin introduced a BNDES-subsidized credit line.



This financial support is designed to help producers manage the impact of climate-related crop issues.



Running until Friday, the expo is expected to draw around 200,000 visitors.



Central to Brazil's economy, the agribusiness sector maintains a robust export relationship with China, ongoing since 2009.







João Carlos Marchesan, president of Agrishow, expressed confidence in matching last year's $2.5 billion in transactions.



The fair spans 520,000 square meters and features 800 exhibitors with the latest in farming equipment and technology.



Key discussions at the fair will address how climate change affects agriculture.



Brazil, a leading exporter of soybeans, sugar, corn, coffee, and orange juice, continues to influence global markets.



Liliane Bortoluci, director at Informa Markets, emphasized the introduction of Artificial Intelligence and drone technology in farming practices.



The expo attracts agricultural firms and governments from Africa and Latin America, seeking new business and technology.



ApexBrasil and Abimaq organized a roundtable for 58 Brazilian companies to meet buyers from about ten countries.



This meeting aims to bolster international ties, emphasizing Brazil's key role in global agriculture and technology.







