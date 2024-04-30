Scoreless Standoff: São Paulo Vs. Palmeiras In Endrick’S Likely Farewell

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On a brisk Monday night at the iconic Morumbi Stadium, São Paulo and Palmeiras played to a 0-0 draw.



This match might mark Endrick' last appearance for Palmeiras before the Copa América . He is expected to join Brazil's national team for a derby against Corinthians.



The third Clássico Choque-Rei of the year saw intense action but no goals, with both defenses holding firm.



The match featured several near misses, keeping the scoreboard unchanged.



São Paulo is scheduled to play Águia de Marabá in the Copa do Brasil on Thursday. Palmeiras faces Botafogo-SP that evening at Allianz Parque.



The match started with equal intensity from both sides. Early on, Alisson assisted Welington, who fired a strong shot over the bar.







At the 26-minute mark, Bobadilla's shot was deflected, narrowly avoiding a goal.



Palmeiras had a significant chance when Raphael Veiga's corner kick was met by Gustavo Gómez, whose header was saved by Rafael. This kept the game tied.



As the first half ended, Alisson's free kick led to André Silva's deflected shot, which just missed the goal. The teams left the field at halftime without scoring.



In the second half, Palmeiras increased their attack intensity. A notable moment occurred when Endrick intercepted the ball and set up Lázaro, but his shot was blocked by Alisson.



São Paulo countered when Ferreirinha provided an assist to Calleri, who hit the post with a backheel.



As the game concluded, Ferreirinha continued to threaten, but the match ended in a draw, marking the third consecutive stalemate in the Clássico Choque-Rei rivalry.

MENAFN30042024007421016031ID1108155883