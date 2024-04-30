(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Last weekend, President Gustavo Petro boldly initiated critical and pivotal health reforms across Colombia.



Interior Minister Luis Fernando Velasco announced new laws were forthcoming after securing agreements with health organizations known as EPS.



This action prompted four senators from the Historical Pact to abandon a legal challenge against a previous, more radical reform proposal.



Instead, they chose to support a moderated bill slated for debate within the next two months.



Senators Silva, Peralta, Arias, and Restrepo endorsed the bill, shaped by discussions with community groups, political entities, and health workers.







On social media, Senator Peralta promoted unity and expedited action on these reforms.



The revised bill, set to increase public health funding, changes EPS's role from insurers to "health and life managers."



These organizations will coordinate healthcare networks but shift financial management to the government-run ADRES .



EPS's will receive a 5% commission for their services, with an additional 3% for outstanding performance.



This reform aims to streamline EPS's role, ensuring a more predictable flow of resources and continuous provision of essential services.



President Petro supports this approach, promoting EPS's transition from financial intermediaries to active administrative managers.



Colombia's effort mirrors broader trends across Latin America, where countries are reevaluating healthcare management to enhance effectiveness and equity.

Background - Colombia Advances in Health Reform with Key Congressional Support

The reform has triggered widespread public protest across Colombia, with tens of thousands demonstrating in major cities like Bogotá, Medellín, and Cali.



They express deep concerns about these social and economic reforms, seen by many as risks to an already weak economy.



Petro promotes less private sector involvement and more government control, along with better benefits for workers.



However, this approach has met with widespread skepticism. Critics argue that such changes might shake Colombia's economic foundations, fearing inefficiency and a rise in corruption.

