Saudi Space Agency to Launch the Centre for Space Futures with the World Economic Forum

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 29 April – The World Economic Forum has signed an agreement with the Saudi Space Agency to establish a Center focused on space.



The Centre for Space Futures, set to open in autumn 2024 will be hosted by the Saudi Space Agency with the aim of facilitating public-private discussions on space collaboration, incorporating best practices from the Forum and its communities into the global space sector, and generating forward-looking contributions to accelerate space technologies.



“The Centre is committed to fostering a vibrant, prosperous, and sustainable space economy globally. By developing principles, expanding knowledge, refining models and cultivating partnerships, we aim to responsibly harness the vast opportunities of space,” said His Excellency the CEO of the Saudi Space Agency, Dr. Mohammed Altamimi.



“From monitoring the effects of climate change to increasing human connectivity via satellites, the impact of the global space sector on Earth cannot be overstated,” Jeremy Jurgens, Managing Director of the World Economic Forum said. “The addition of the Centre for Space Futures into the C4IR Network recognizes the importance of addressing various topics such as space technological innovation, policies and regulatory, as well as sustainability.



The Centre for Space Futures is the first centre in the network of Fourth Industrial Revolution Centers to focus exclusively on space, and will work alongside the existing national center in the Kingdom (C4IR Saudi Arabia) to advance Saudi Vision 2030, the country’s roadmap for economic diversification, global engagement, and enhanced quality of life.







