Telxius Accelerates Caribbean Connectivity with an Ultra-High Capacity Cable Between the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, and the U.S.

The U.S. and wider Latam region can seamlessly be reached via the Brusa, PCCS and SAm-1 cables, the three being part of the extensive Telxius international network.





Madrid, 30 April 2024 – Telxius, a leading global connectivity provider, is opening its latest submarine cable route with the extension of SAm-1 between Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic to Puerto Rico. The route is in service from April 2024 and serves as a vital link between the Caribbean and the U.S., as well as wider Latin America via the Brusa, PCCS, and SAm-1 cables.







This extension expands Telxius’ network capabilities and further bridges the gap between the Caribbean and the Americas with ultra-high-capacity connectivity. It will be the first public cable covering this route with such high capacity. Telxius enables secure and resilient access to the world’s digital hubs, and this route demonstrates Telxius’ strong focus on boosting communications in Latin America.







“This new route underscores Telxius’ dedication to advancing technology and enabling digital transformation. Our developments across the region are driven by growing customer demand and new opportunities to support local and global enterprises and we are continually evolving our capabilities to better serve the needs of our customers in this fast- growing market. This new route will accelerate digital transformation in key regions, allowing them to fully participate in today’s digital economy,” said Mario Martín, CEO at Telxius.







By leveraging this advanced infrastructure, enterprises in the Dominican Republic will experience improved connectivity, facilitating smoother communication, commerce, and collaboration both regionally and globally. The investment in this extension demonstrates Telxius’ commitment to meeting the evolving demands of global connectivity.







The Telxius ecosystem accelerates how enterprises, OTTs, carriers and service providers connect their customers, partners and platforms across the globe. Its extensive network includes eight next-generation fiber optic submarine cables and terrestrial backhauls together spanning more than 100,000km. Telxius provides a wide range of capacity, colocation and security services, as well as direct internet connectivity through its Tier-1 IP network, providing connectivity around the world.



