Yalla Ludo Scores Successful Partnership with HUAWEI AppGallery to Level Up Gaming Experience for Millions of Users

(MENAFN- Golin MENA) Dubai, UAE, April 29, 2024: Yalla Ludo, the region's leading mobile board game app for Ludo and Domino enthusiasts, successfully joined forces with HUAWEI AppGallery. This dream team partnership is here to level up the gaming experience, bringing the fun to millions around the world.

Mr. Ahmed Badr, Senior Product Manager at Yalla Group, sheds light on the driving force behind the partnership and the shared commitment to innovation: "Our collaboration with HUAWEI AppGallery stems from a shared passion for innovation and delivering high-quality gaming experiences. This integration has significantly expanded our reach, introducing Yalla Ludo to a vast new audience on Huawei devices and offering them effortless access to our beloved game."

Enhanced Performance and Streamlined Development

The partnership extends beyond user acquisition. Yalla Ludo has also benefited from the integration with HUAWEI Mobile Services (HMS). "HMS has not only simplified our development process," Mr. Badr explains, "but it has also enhanced the game's performance, ensuring a more engaging and immersive experience for all our players."

Exceptional Support and Strategic Marketing

Yalla Ludo acknowledges the invaluable support received from HUAWEI AppGallery's team of experts. "Working with the HUAWEI AppGallery team has been exceptional," Mr. Badr states. "Their responsiveness, knowledge, and strategic marketing efforts have significantly boosted our game's exposure and user acquisition, playing a pivotal role in our success within the competitive mobile gaming landscape."

A Celebration of Gaming Excellence

The Yalla Ludo and AppGallery Ludo Champion Offline Competition, held in Riyadh and recently in Baghdad, stands as a testament to the success of this partnership. "The event showcased not only the exceptional skills of our gaming community but also HUAWEI AppGallery's significant contribution to the evolution of mobile gaming," says Mr. Badr. "It was a resounding success, highlighting both gaming excellence and innovation."

Looking Ahead: Continued Growth and User Focus

Looking towards the future, Yalla Ludo outlines its goals for this partnership: "Our primary objective is to expand our user base and enhance global accessibility," Mr. Badr elaborates. "By leveraging Huawei's extensive network and market presence, we aim to introduce Yalla Ludo to new audiences and solidify our position as a leading gaming platform. We are also committed to continuously improving the game through the utilization of HMS's cutting-edge features and resources, ensuring an unparalleled user experience for all."





