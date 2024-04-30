Sword-Wielding Man Held In East London After Attacks

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

London: A man with a sword was arrested in Hainault, east of London, after several people were attacked and injured, the Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday.

The force said it was called just before 7am (0600 GMT) after a vehicle drove into a house and reports that "people have been stabbed".

"At this time we understand the suspect went on to attack other members of the public and two police officers," a statement read.

"We are awaiting an update on the condition of those injured."

London Ambulance Service said its teams treated five people and took them all to hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.

The Met, which polices an area of 620 square miles (1,605 square kilometres) of Greater London, said a 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said: "This incident does not appear to be terror-related."

Video footage and photographs posted on social media appeared to show a man on the streets near houses with what looked to be a Samurai-type sword.

Emergency service vehicles, including police, fire and ambulances, were seen behind cordons, including near the town's Underground station.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was "absolutely devastated" at hearing of the incident and was in close contact with the Met Police commissioner.

"The police offices and emergency services showed the best of our city -- running towards danger to protect others and I thank them from the bottom of my heart," he said.