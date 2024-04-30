Minister Of Interior, US Ambassador To Qatar Discuss Cooperation In Security

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani met with HE Timmy Davis, Ambassador of the United States of America to Qatar on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. During the meeting, a number of topics of common interest were discussed, and cooperation between the two friendly countries in the field of security and ways to support and develop them were reviewed.
