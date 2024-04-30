Israeli Forces Commit 5 Massacres, Resulting In 47 Deaths In 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, April 30 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Health in Gaza has reported five massacres perpetrated by the Israeli occupation against families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 47 fatalities and 61 injuries admitted to hospitals within the past 24 hours.In its daily statistical update documenting the casualties of the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, now spanning 207 days, the Ministry highlighted the continued grim reality. It noted that there are still individuals trapped under rubble and inaccessible on roads, beyond the reach of ambulance and civil defense crews.The Ministry reiterated that the death toll since the onset of the Israeli aggression on October 7 has climbed to 34,535 fatalities, with 77,704 individuals sustaining injuries.