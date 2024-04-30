Russian Strike Targets Nikopol, Neighboring Communities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At least two households sustained damage last night as the Russian strike hit the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk region.

That's according to Serhii Lysak , chief of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"Last night, the aggressors continued to attack our Nikopol district. They hit the district center, as well as the Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka communities. Russia employed artillery and kamikaze drones. Two households were damaged," Lysak wrote on Telegram.

The official added that no casualties were reported.

As Ukrinform wrote earlier, on April 29, the Russian invasion army twice shelled Nikopol, using heavy artillery. The strike left a household damaged and a power line mutilated.