Ammunition Discovered In Azerbaijan's Sumgait

Ammunition was discovered in the territory of Sumgait city, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of EmergencySituations (MES).

The special risk rescue service (XRXX) of the Ministry ofForeign Affairs was involved in demining. After appropriatesecurity measures were taken in the area together with lawenforcement officers, the ammunition found during the inspection ofthe scene included 5 F-1 hand grenades suitable for combat use,three UZRQM explosives, and one smoke detector.

The ammunition was removed from the area for neutralisation bythe experts of the flexible group of XRXX.

No other dangerous or suspicious items were found during theadditional search at the scene and the surrounding area.

