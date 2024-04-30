India`s central bank unveils development forecast

(MENAFN) Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das reaffirmed the maintenance of the crucial policy repo rate at 6.5 percent during an announcement on Friday, aligning with experts' forecasts. This decision comes as India's economy demonstrates robust growth potential alongside persistent inflationary pressures.



The RBI's commitment to keeping the repo rate unchanged for the seventh consecutive session underscores its confidence in the economy's trajectory. Furthermore, Governor Das unveiled the central bank's projection of a 7 percent GDP growth rate for the 2024-25 financial year, commencing from April 1. Alongside this, the RBI anticipates retail inflation to hover around 4.5 percent.



Reflecting on the nation's economic landscape, Das noted the significant progress made in curbing inflation, highlighting a decline from its peak of 7.8 percent in April 2022. Despite previous adjustments, the RBI remains cautious about prematurely easing its stance on inflation, prioritizing a steady reduction to achieve the medium-term target of 4 percent.



India's economic performance in the third quarter of the 2023-24 financial year showcased promising growth, recording an 8.4 percent GDP expansion compared to 7.6 percent in the preceding quarter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded this achievement in February, affirming the government's commitment to sustaining rapid economic growth to enhance the quality of life for the nation's vast population.



Moreover, New Delhi recently revised its GDP growth forecast for the 2023-24 fiscal year, elevating it from 7.3 percent to 7.6 percent. These upward revisions reflect the government's optimistic outlook and proactive measures aimed at fostering sustained economic prosperity and inclusive development across India.

