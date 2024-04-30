Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Palestinian Man

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, April 30 (KUNA) -- A Palestinian man was killed on Tuesday after being arrested by the Israeli occupation forces and was beaten in Dhahiriya, south of Al-Khalil (Hebron) in the West Bank.

The Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) quoted local sources as confirming the death of Hassan Mansiya after Israeli occupation forces chased him while he was on his way to work.

WAFA quoted his father as saying that Israeli occupation forces stopped a vehicle carrying his son alongside a group of young men, chased him inside a building, arrested him, severely beat him, and then threw him off the rooftop of the building. (end)

