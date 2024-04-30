Fire Damages Four Shops In Central Kashmir's Ganderbal

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- At least four shops were damaged in a fire incident in Manigam area of Central Kashmir Ganderbal district on Monday late night.
Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that during the night fire broke out in commercial building at Dursuma Manigam area of
Ganderbal district.
He said that fire
was brought under control, however, four shops were partially damaged,
He said that there was no
injuries or causality reported in the incident while cause of fire is being ascertained.
