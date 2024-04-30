Investcorp acquires digital technology arm on Indian stock exchange for USD120M

(MENAFN) Investcorp, a Bahrain-based investment firm, announced its plans on Monday to acquire the digital technology services company of the Indian Stock Exchange for USD120 million, marking its largest deal in South Asia to date. The target of this acquisition is NSIT, the digital technology arm of India's leading stock market operator. NSIT specializes in providing a range of services, including cybersecurity, digital transformation, and cloud services across India, North America, and the Middle East.



The move aligns with the strategic direction of the Indian Stock Exchange, as articulated by Ashish Kumar Chauhan, Managing Director and CEO, who emphasized the organization's focus on consolidating its core business areas. The USD120 million deal, equivalent to Rs 10 billion, underscores Investcorp's commitment to expanding its presence in India and its dedication to investing in sectors with high growth potential.



It's worth noting that the acquisition will exclude NSIT's digital examination business, which encompasses online recruitment and promotion tests, along with digital skills enhancement services for corporations. This strategic decision likely reflects a focus on Investcorp's core investment strategy and areas of expertise.



Investcorp, managing assets exceeding USD52 billion globally, has a history of investing in Indian companies, including Safari Industries, Incred, and Wakeify. With this latest acquisition, the firm is poised to further strengthen its foothold in the Indian market, leveraging NSIT's expertise and reach in digital technology services to capitalize on growth opportunities within the region and beyond.

