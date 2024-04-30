Prajwal Revanna Sex Video Case: As Political Slugfest Continues, Here's A Look At Who Said What

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A political slugfest has ensued between the Congress and the BJP over the sexual abuse allegations against Prajwal Revanna, the sitting MP and NDA candidate from Karnataka's Hassan constituency for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the grandson of JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, whose explicit video clips allegedly showing him sexually abusing several women have surfaced, has fled the country after the Karnataka government formed an SIT to investigate the matter Read: Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna suspended from JD(S) over sexual assault video caseHis uncle and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy has distanced himself from the matter, saying that they are not going to protect him. \"Not only as an uncle, but as a common man of the country, we have to move further. This is a shameful issue, and I am not protecting any person. We have fought against these kinds of illegal things. This is a serious issue. Who is running the government, they have to expose the real picture.\"However, the Congress and BJP are leaving no stones unturned to blame each other over the matter. While the ruling party in Karnataka has blamed the BJP for 'protecting' him, the saffron party has slammed the grand old party is playing 'dirty politics' on this issue Read: Prajwal Revanna sex video case: Father HD Revanna says 'clip 5 years old', alleges 'conspiracy'Here's how the political slugfest is unfoldingAmit Shah slams CongressSlamming the Congress party, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asked why they (Congress) have not taken any action till now when there is Congress government in the state. \"We do not have to take action on this as this is a law and order issue of the state. State government has to take action on it... We are in favour of the investigation and our partner JD(S) has also announced to take action against it.\"They can find us, but not criminals: Priyanka Gandhi targets PM, Amit ShahCongress leader Priyanka Gandhi said that Prajwal is the same person with whom PM Modi shared the stage and asked for votes, questioning how it could be possible that someone has committed such a big crime and then fled the country?“A big thing has happened in Karnataka, a person who shared the stage with PM Modi and for whom he asked for votes, he (Prajwal Revanna) sexually assaulted thousands of women. I want to ask what PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have to say on this,” she said said that they (the Union government) get to know where“I or opposition leaders have gone”, and asked,“but this kind of criminal, this type of demon leaves the country and they do not get to know this?”Also Read: Prajwal Revanna sex videos: Uncle Kumaraswamy 'not going to protect' nephew, promises 'severe action'Dirty Politics, says Karnataka BJP President B Y VijayendraStating that his party has nothing to do with the matter, Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra accused the Congress of playing dirty politics by“targeting the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.However, senior Congress leader Ajoy Kumar alleged that the accused has been allowed to leave the country freely.“The BJP is responsible for it. The prime minister is also responsible for the escape of Revanna.”\"BJP ensured Prajwal Revanna fled country\"Meanwhile, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has accused the BJP of helping Hassan MP escape the authorities.“They (BJP) ensured that he fled the country. Today, if he's left the country as the rumours are being floated, then how did he leave the country? Who facilitated it? I'm directly blaming the BJP on this front,” Kharge told ANI's biggest scandal, says Karnataka State CommissionThe Chairperson of the Karnataka State Commission for Women, Nagalakshmi Choudhary said that the 'obscene videos' case involving JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna is the biggest scandal of the country.“I wrote to CM and SIT was constituted. The pen drive that I have received has hundreds of videos. In a few videos, it is visible that the person is Prajwal Revanna. I will be writing to the National Women's Commission. I mean, it's the biggest scandal in India,” PTI quoted Choudhary as saying Prajwal: JD(S) leaderJanata Dal (Secular) MLA Sharana Gowda Kandakur has written to party president HD Deve Gowda demanding the expulsion of Prajwal Revanna from the party. Kandakur said that the expulsion will save the party from further embarrassment, a case has been registered against Prajwal under sections 354A, 354D, 506, and 509 of the IPC on charges of sexual harassment, intimidation and outraging the dignity of a woman.

