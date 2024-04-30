London News: Man With Sword Stabs Public And Police In A Northeast Tube Station Arrested

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "A 36-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday after he stabbed number of people and police personnel in northeast London. As per the reports, the man first crashed his vehicle into a house in Thurlow Gardens and then stepped out to stab number of people on the street including two police personnel administration has closed the Hainault tube station after the incident.“A critical incident has been declared in Hainault. There are station and road closures in place. The Police, Ambulance Service and Fire Brigade are responding. One male detained. I would urge people not to speculate until details are confirmed or post footage on social media,” Ilford North MP, Wes Streeting said in a post on X.“I am in contact with the Met Police, Mayor of London and Redbridge Council. I will keep local residents updated as and when I can,” the MP added in another post.
Metropolitan Police is also sharing updates with the people and said, \"Police are at an incident in the Hainault area, please follow the instructions of police officers on the ground. A man has been arrested.\"This is a breaking story, will be updated with more input
MENAFN30042024007365015876ID1108155377
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.