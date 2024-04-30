Qatar Participates In Governors Of Islamic Development Bank Session

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Riyadh: The delegation of the State of Qatar, headed by H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, Minister of Finance, participated in the plenary session of the 49th annual meeting of the Board of Governors of the Islamic Development Bank, which was held in the city of Riyadh, the capital of the Sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During the scheduled agenda, Minister of Finance participated in the round table meeting of governors.

In the presence of many finance ministers, delegates from financial institutions, experts in Islamic finance, and representatives of the private sector and non-governmental organizations, to discuss the most prominent economic challenges facing Islamic countries and future opportunities of interest to all participating parties.

The planned session agenda consists of various knowledge-sharing sessions, seminars, and press conferences, with a focus on development, regional cooperation, and Islamic finance.

Minister of Finance met with H E Dr Sri Mulyani Indrawat Minister of Finance of the Republic of Indonesia, on the sidelines of the meeting. During the meeting, they discussed strengthening and expanding bilateral relations between the two countries, especially in the investment, financial and economic fields, in addition to various topics of common interest.

