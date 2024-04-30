HEC Paris In Qatar Partners With QCB To Launch Central Banking Essentials Program

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: HEC Paris in Qatar, the world's top-ranked institution for Executive Education by the Financial Times, has joined forces with Qatar Central Bank (QCB) to introduce a bespoke four months Central Banking Essentials Program exclusively for QCB's staff. The program will be held at the state-of-the-art HEC Paris in Qatar campus in Msheireb Downtown Doha, with sessions continuing until July 7, 2024.

Developed in partnership with QCB, the program's objective is to raise the organization-wide baseline understanding of QCB's purpose and operations across functional and divisional lines. Twenty-eight employees, from recent graduates with up to two years of working experience, representing various bank divisions, will participate in the program.

“This program demonstrates our strong commitment to enhancing staff engagement, strengthening the synergy between divisions, and fostering professional development pathways,” commented Wadha Khalid Al Jaber, Director- Talent Management for Training & Development of QCB.

“It aligns with our goal to adopt leading international financial standards, implement effective policies, and play a pivotal role in shaping a knowledge-based economy within the framework of Qatar's National Vision 2030,” he added.

HEC Paris in Qatar and QCB have tailored the program to integrate various educational approaches, including peer learning across ten specific modules designed to foster key knowledge-sharing among employees.