Tunisia, Hungary hold talks over bilateral relations, illegal immigration

(MENAFN) Tunisian President Kais Saied engaged in discussions with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto on Monday in Tunis, focusing on bilateral relations and the pressing issue of illegal immigration. A statement from the presidency outlined the topics covered during the meeting, which included Saied's reaffirmation of Tunisia's commitment to enhancing ties with Hungary and exploring avenues for cooperation across various sectors.



Saied emphasized Tunisia's interest in bolstering collaboration with Hungary, particularly in areas such as renewable energies, trade, education, food safety, and transport. Highlighting the longstanding friendship and shared values between the two nations since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1956, Saied underscored the importance of fostering strong bilateral relations based on principles of freedom and independence in national decision-making.



Addressing the issue of illegal immigration, President Saied reiterated Tunisia's stance against the settlement of immigrants on its soil, emphasizing the need for a collective approach to addressing the root causes of illegal migration. Minister Szijjarto echoed Saied's concerns, emphasizing the gravity of Europe's challenge with illegal immigration and calling on European countries to provide support to the coast guards in North African nations to curb the influx of undocumented migrants crossing the Mediterranean, particularly towards Italy.



Situated in the central Mediterranean, Tunisia serves as a key departure point for migrants attempting irregular entry into Europe. Despite the stringent measures implemented by Tunisian authorities, the number of illegal immigrants departing from the Tunisian coast towards Italy has been on the rise, underscoring the urgency of concerted efforts to address the complex issue of illegal migration in the region.

