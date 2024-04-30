Mongolia sees influx of over 120,000 foreign tourists since beginning of 2024

(MENAFN) Mongolia's Ministry of Environment and Tourism reported on Tuesday that the country has seen an influx of more than 120,000 foreign tourists since the beginning of the year. Highlighting ongoing efforts to bolster the tourism sector, the ministry emphasized the organization of 42 ice and snow events aimed at stimulating winter tourism and mitigating the seasonality typically associated with the industry.



These initiatives to enhance tourism align with Mongolia's broader economic diversification objectives, seeking to reduce reliance on the export-oriented mining sector. Recognizing the significant potential of tourism to contribute to economic growth and employment generation, Mongolia has designated the years 2023-2025 as "Years to Visit Mongolia," setting an ambitious target of attracting at least 1 million foreign tourists annually.



Last year marked a notable milestone for Mongolia's tourism sector, as the country welcomed over 650,000 foreign tourists and generated USD1.2 billion in revenue, reaching an unprecedented level of success. This achievement underscores the increasing importance of tourism as a pivotal driver of economic development in Mongolia.



As Mongolia continues to invest in tourism infrastructure and promotional efforts, it aims to sustain this positive trajectory and solidify its position as an enticing destination for travelers from around the globe. By leveraging its diverse natural landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and unique experiences, Mongolia seeks to further enhance its appeal as a must-visit destination, fostering sustainable growth and prosperity in the tourism sector for years to come.

