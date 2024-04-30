Iranian shipbuilders form consortium for domestic ship construction

(MENAFN) According to a maritime industry official, three prominent Iranian shipbuilders have joined forces to establish a consortium dedicated to the construction of all-Iranian ships. Manouchehr Alipour, the managing director of Iran’s SADRA Marine Industrial Company, disclosed on Sunday that the consortium comprises SADRA, Iran Shipbuilding and Offshore Industries Complex, and Darya-Bandar. This strategic alliance aims to address the marine industry's needs within the country and leverage combined resources to undertake significant projects.



Alipour expressed confidence in the consortium's ability to undertake large-scale initiatives, emphasizing the potential for collective action to drive progress in Iran's marine industries. He highlighted that SADRA Company has already secured contracts with the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) for the construction of four ships, each ranging from 3,500 to 5,000 tons. These include two Ro-Ro ships and two vessels intended for regular purposes.



Furthermore, Alipour revealed that construction work on two of the commissioned ships is expected to be completed by the end of the current calendar year, which concludes in March 2025. This development underscores Iran's commitment to bolstering its domestic shipbuilding capabilities and meeting the demand for maritime transportation infrastructure. By forming strategic partnerships and enhancing collaboration among leading shipbuilding companies, Iran aims to strengthen its position in the global maritime industry and promote self-sufficiency in ship construction and maintenance.

