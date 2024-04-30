Iran exports over 210K tons of fishery products yearly

(MENAFN) According to the head of Iran’s Fishery Organization (IFO), Iran exported over 210,000 tons of fishery products valued at USD650 million to 67 different countries during the previous Iranian calendar year, which ended on March 19. This marks an increase of 50 million compared to the previous year. Hossein Hosseini, the IFO head, reported that fishery product exports totaled USD600 million in Iranian calendar year 1401, resulting in a positive trade balance of USD520 million for that period. He also noted that the country's fishery industry has the potential to achieve exports worth up to USD2.0 billion.



Iran's aquaculture sector has made significant strides and holds global rankings in the production of certain fishery products. The growth and advancement of Iran’s aquaculture industry have positioned the country as a model for other nations in the region and beyond. The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) recognizes Iran's responsible and central role in the fishing and aquaculture industry in the region, further elevating its status as a model for neighboring countries.



With a focus on expanding into global markets, Iran has experienced a substantial increase of 67 percent in the value of fishery exports during Iranian calendar year 1400 compared to the previous year. Alongside the operational efforts of the IFO, the contribution of research and knowledge-based activities in the fishery sector is deemed crucial. The involvement of young specialists and experts in various segments of the industry has mitigated the impact of sanctions on Iran's fishery sector, ensuring its continued growth and resilience.

