Boat sinks in Atlantic Ocean, leaving over 51 irregular migrants missing

(MENAFN) On Monday, Spanish media reported that at least 51 irregular migrants were missing after their boat sank off the Atlantic coast of West Africa while attempting to reach the Canary Islands. The tragic incident occurred approximately 110 kilometers (about 59.4 nautical miles) from the island of El Hierro, as detailed by Spain's official news agency.



According to the news agency, the Spanish Coast Guard managed to rescue nine irregular migrants who were found clinging to part of the wreckage, but the fate of the remaining passengers remains unknown.



The survivors, all of whom were men, recounted that they had been stranded in the water for two days after the boat sank. They disclosed that the vessel had initially set sail with a total of 60 people on board, indicating that many are still unaccounted for. These harrowing details shed light on the perilous journey undertaken by irregular migrants seeking refuge and opportunity.



It was revealed that the migrants had embarked on their journey from the M'Bour coast of Senegal nine days prior to the tragic incident. This underscores the desperation driving individuals to risk their lives in hopes of reaching Europe in search of better prospects and safety.



In a distressing twist of fate, the sinking boat was discovered by a passing oil tanker en route from Brazil to the Spanish port of Cartagena. The stark contrast between the massive vessel's journey and the small, overcrowded boat carrying migrants serves as a poignant reminder of the disparities and dangers faced by those undertaking irregular migration.



The sinking tragedy comes amidst a surge in migrant arrivals to the Spanish archipelago, with reports indicating that over the past 48 hours alone, a total of 220 irregular migrants had reached the islands in four separate groups.

