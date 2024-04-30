VIB Vermögen AG Presents Successful Financial Year 2023

EQS-News: VIB Vermögen AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

VIB Vermögen AG presents successful financial year 2023

Gross rental income as planned at EUR 86.9 million

Funds from Operations (FFO) at EUR 72.6 million at upper end of guidance range

Consolidated net income of EUR 130.8 million due to successful sales

Retention of profits also planned for 2023 Guidance 2024: FFO before taxes and minorities between EUR 62 and 68 million Neuburg/Donau, 30 April 2024. VIB Vermögen AG (“VIB”), a company specializing in the development, acquisition and portfolio management of commercial properties, looks back on a successful fiscal year 2023, even in times of a challenging market environment. VIB fully achieved the 2023 guidance. Strategically, VIB not only further increased its focus on the logistics and light industrial segment, but also built a profitable and liquidity-rich second business area, Institutional Business, within a year.



„Last year, we achieved our strategic goals as well as our guidance. We will continue to work on the consistent implementation of our strategy, even in the current challenging market environment,“ explains Dirk Oehme, speaker of the Managing Board of VIB.



Gross rental income and FFO at upper end of guidance range

At EUR 86.9 million, gross rental income was slightly below the previous year (EUR 93.8 million) due to sales, but at the upper end of the guidance (EUR 82-88 million). At EUR

72.6

million, funds from operations (FFO) were above the previous year's level and also at the upper end of the communicated guidance (EUR 68-74 million). At 2.1%, the vacancy rate remains at a very low level.



Consolidated net income significantly above previous year's level

Earnings from ordinary business activities increased significantly to EUR 151.7 million (previous year: EUR 61.9 million). This is primarily due to profits from property sales. For the same reason, consolidated net income also increased significantly, to EUR 130.8 million from EUR

54.7

million in the previous year.



Retention of profits also planned for 2023

To finance pending investments and project developments, the Managing Board and the Supervisory Board of VIB plan to propose to the Annual General Meeting to retent the profits of 2023.



FFO guidance between EUR 62 and 68 million

For the 2024 financial year, the Managing Board projects gross rental income in a range of EUR 72-78 million, below the 2023 level, due to the annualized effect of sales made during the year. Funds from operations (FFO) are forecasted between EUR 62 million and EUR 68 million. The company continues to plan for a vacancy rate in the low single-digit percentage range.



The 2023 annual report as well as an updated company presentation are available for download at



Profile of the VIB Vermögen AG



VIB Vermögen AG is a medium-sized company specializing in the development, acquisition and portfolio management of modern and sustainably profitable commercial properties. The company has been operating successfully on the market for over 30 years. The focus is on properties in the logistics and light industrial asset class. VIB's shares have been listed on the Munich (m:access) and Frankfurt (Open Market) stock exchanges since 2005. Alongside direct acquisitions, VIB's broad-based business model also comprises the entire spectrum of project development and redensification projects as part of a "develop-or-buy-and-hold" strategy: on the one hand, VIB Vermögen AG acquires properties that have been let already, and on the other hand, it develops new properties from the ground up in order to permanently incorporate these into its own portfolio and generate rental income from them. Also, selective disposals are part of the business strategy. In addition, VIB offers comprehensive property management services and solutions for institutional investors and holds interests in companies with real estate assets.

