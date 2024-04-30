EQS-News: LR Health & Beauty SE / Key word(s): Annual Report

LR Health & Beauty SE reports a successful 2023 financial year and expands its innovative product range

Sales increase to EUR 276.5 million; EBITDA reported reaches EUR 31.4 million

Digitalisation and sales activities promote partners' career development Expansion of innovative product range provides for positive business outlook

Ahlen, 30 April 2024 – LR Health & Beauty SE, Europe's leading digital social selling company in the area of high-quality health and beauty products, today announced its final figures for the 2023 financial year. Accordingly, LR Health & Beauty SE generated sales (revenue from goods sold) of EUR

276.5 million (2022*: EUR

269.4 million). This meant that the company achieved a slight increase in sales of around 3% year-over-year despite negative currency effects. Furthermore, LR Health & Beauty SE achieved a normalized EBITDA of EUR 35.4 million in the 2023 financial year, compared to EUR 36.0 million in the previous year. EBITDA reported increased to EUR 31.4 million in 2023 compared to the previous year's figure of EUR 31.1 million. Valdemaras Gordinskis, Vice President Global Controlling and Investor Relations of the LR Group, comments:“2023 was a very strong year for LR. We were able to drive forward our strategic initiatives, and many partners saw successful career developments. With BODY MISSION and Mind Master Gold, we managed to achieve two of the three best product launches in the history of our company. Especially Mind Master Gold, a vegan health product, which is available for subscription, has been very well received by the community and has given our sales an extra boost.” Expanding the innovative product range

In the current financial year, LR continues to consistently implement its corporate strategy. This includes a further digitalisation of business processes. With the LR neo sales platform, the company has established a centralised platform for partners to make their business processes more efficient and better tailored to their needs. Since April 2024, the information available on this platform has been further expanded.

As Dr. Andreas Laabs, CEO of LR Health & Beauty SE, explains, the company is also focusing on expanding its innovative product portfolio:“We have started well into the 2024 financial year and strive to give additional impulses to our partners' activities by launching even more innovative products. With our LR Health Mission, we offer a 6 month treatment for the intestinal, liver and cellular metabolism, providing a holistic solution for health support. In April 2024, we have launched two additional products that ideally complement this cure.” Outlook 2024 LR Health & Beauty SE is generally well-positioned to address the attractive growth opportunities in the health & beauty market. Given the high level of uncertainty in the market environment, LR expects sales to remain at last year's level in FY 2024 despite the good start to the year, and a slightly lower or stable EBITDA, based on conservative assumptions. The complete 2023 Annual Report is available online from today on the company website at . Please also refer to our website for the Sustainability Report 2023, which provides information on our current initiatives such as the commissioning of a new photovoltaic system at the Ahlen site.



*As issuer of the New Bond 2024/2028, LR Health & Beauty SE discloses the final figures for the 2023 financial year and for the previous year 2022. The previous year's figures for 2022 may differ from the figures for 2022 disclosed previously by LR Global Holding GmbH.





LR Group Following the motto "More quality for your life" the LR Group with headquarters in Ahlen/Westphalia successfully produces and markets various high-quality health and beauty products in 32 countries. As an attractive social selling company, LR supports the personal exchange in its community with efficient, digital solutions. The holistic tool "LR neo" offers the international partnership all business-relevant key figures and information for their LR business in one dashboard. LR has been firmly established on the market since 1985 as a "people business" company that focuses on people and personal advice. In times of changing working environments, the business model particularly appeals to those who are looking for more flexibility, a better work-life balance and greater financial independence. The processing of Aloe Vera has been one of the core competencies of LR for more than 20 years. Only the valuable inside of the leaf is used for the products. In Ahlen, the company has established one of the most modern Aloe Vera production sites for Aloe Vera Drinking Gels in Europe. In autumn 2009, LR founded the LR Global Kids Fund e.V., which supports deprived children and their families in many countries around the world efficiently and unbureaucratically in cooperation with local institutions. For further information on our commitment to sustainability, please read our sustainability report . LR currently has around 1,200 employees and hundreds of thousands of registered community members.





