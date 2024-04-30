EQS-News: All for One Group SE / Key word(s): Capital Markets Day/Conference

All for One Group SE reaffirms growth trajectory in SAP market as a recognised specialist for SMEs, industries and the cloud

Filderstadt, 30 April 2024 – All for One Group SE, a leading international IT, consulting and service provider focusing on SAP solutions and services, explained the successes of its growth strategy and reaffirmed its future course at its Capital Markets Day on 24 April 2024 in Offenbach am Main. The management team provided analysts, investors and media representatives with a deep dive into the company's strategy and the issues that are driving the IT market, customers and demand for ERP solutions. The market remains very intact and robust, detached from the general market trend, with a dynamic surge in demand for digitalisation solutions. In particular, SAP S/4HANA and the transition to the leading ERP system play a pivotal role in digital strategies. As the best-performing SAP partner in the Middle and Eastern Europe (MEE) region, All for One Group benefits from solid, sometimes disproportionately high growth and good positioning in several industries and various growth areas. With CONVERSION/4, a unique offering for transformation to SAP S/4HANA, All for One also provides an exclusive solution for efficient transition. All for One stands out from the competition thanks to its outstanding references, proven industry and cloud expertise and a special cultural fit, which are also important decision-making criteria for customers according to recent surveys. The renewal of All for One's SAP Awards validates this approach. Cybersecurity also emerges as a significant topic in customer discussions and contracts, alongside fundamental themes such as digital transformation, process optimisation and the switch to the cloud. Another challenge facing customers is the shortage of IT specialists, which is leading to a higher demand for IT and consulting services. In this respect, the pressure for conversion is also rising as SAP has announced the end of support for the R3 product, necessitating an early transition to S/4HANA. ))The digital transformation of businesses is the theme of our time. All for One Group, SAP Cloud Champion 2023 and SAP ))Partner of the Year(( in the categories ))RISE with SAP, public & private Cloud(( is one of the leading partners for businesses facing this challenge. SMEs in particular are increasingly recognising the opportunities offered by digitalisation – but also the specific difficulties. We are taking this path together with our customers and offering individual solutions based on a standardised approach to make the transition fast, efficient and cost-effective,(( says Michael Zitz, Co-CEO of All for One Group. During an exclusive session at the Capital Markets Day 2024, participants had the opportunity to gain further in-depth insights from SAP experts, end-users, and to take part in discussions and workshops. Susanne Diehm, Chief Partner Officer MEE, Partner Ecosystem Success, at SAP SE, discussed how companies and employees can initiate and successfully realise change processes. She emphasised the importance of partners when integrating SAP solutions, touching upon SAP's fundamental strategy and approaches to topics such as cloud, AI, and ESG. She also introduced the new product ))Grow with SAP(( aimed at SMEs, and thus established the connection to the focus customers of All for One, one of the leading SAP consultants in the European market. Julia Stadler, Managing Director and Chief Digital Officer of Stadler Anlagenbau GmbH, provided the perspective of the customer and end-user. Stadler, one of the world's leading manufacturers of material sorting systems for waste management, is a pioneer in the circular economy. Currently, in collaboration with All for One, the company is currently undergoing transformation to SAP S/4HANA Cloud. ))We opted for SAP S/4HANA Cloud after a comprehensive analysis. With regard to the transformation partner, the decision in favour of All for One was clear. Industry expertise, internationality, and cultural alignment with SMEs made our decision easy((, said Julia Stadler, Chief Digital Officer of Stadler Anlagenbau GmbH. The All for One management team led by co-CEOs Lars Landwehrkamp and Michael Zitz as well as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) Christian Hopfner were then available to answer more in-depth questions from the visitors. Subsequently, analysts, investors, and media representatives had the opportunity to attend additional workshops and presentations on the event grounds, gaining a deeper insight into topics such as digital transformation, SAP for SMEs, and the solution portfolio of All for One. The Capital Markets Day took place alongside the All for One Group's SME Forum 2024 near Frankfurt am Main. This biennial two-day event, with over 800 participants, is attended by customers, business partners, SAP experts and industry experts. Current challenges in the digital transformation of companies were explained and discussed in presentations, workshops and discussions. In addition to industry-specific focal points for automotive, mechanical and plant engineering and life sciences, the topics of artificial intelligence/AI and sustainability were particularly in focus. ))The current development confirms our strategy and focus on the digital transformation of SME-dominated companies in our core industries. Our order books and the development in the first half of the year support our expectations for the full financial year((, Zitz continued. All for One Group SE will be publishing its full half-year financial report 2023/24 as scheduled on 16 May 2024. About All for One Group SE

All for One Group is an international IT, consulting and service provider with a strong SAP focus. Determined to translate technology into a clear business advantage, the Group specialises in specific sectors of industry, accompanying and supporting the sustainable transformation of its more than 3,500 midmarket customers in Germany, Austria, Poland and Switzerland on their journey to the cloud. Focus is on SAP S/4HANA, which forms the digital core for the industry-specific processes throughout a business. All for One Group is the leading SAP partner in Central and Eastern Europe, both for transformations to SAP S/4HANA using its innovative CONVERSION/4 model, and for SAP cloud business.

