EQS-News: EPH Group AG / Key word(s): Bond/Regulatory Approval

Bond EPH Group AG: Dual listing on Euronext Paris

30.04.2024 / 08:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bond EPH Group AG: Dual listing on Euronext Paris

Additional liquidity through listing on Europe's largest stock exchange

Start of trading in the Euronext Access segment

Interest rate: 10% Monthly payment of interest Vienna, April 30, 2024 – The EPH Group AG bond is now also listed on Euronext. As part of a dual listing, trading commences today on Euronext Paris in the Euronext Access segment. This means that the bond can now also be traded on Europe's largest stock exchange. To date, the bond has already been listed on the Open Market (Quotation Board) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on the Vienna MTF of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A3LJCB4 / WKN: A3LJCB). The tourism bond with a volume of up to EUR 50 million has a term of seven years and offers an interest rate of 10% per annum. Interest is paid out monthly. With a denomination of EUR 1,000, the bond is aimed at both institutional and private investors. EPH Group AG will use the issue proceeds primarily to build up a diversified portfolio of high-yield hotels and resorts in the premium and luxury segment in Austria, Germany and other top European destinations. EPH Group AG's current project is in a top location in the Kitzbühel Alps in Austria. A resort in the premium segment with a well-known international hotel brand as operator is planned here. The project company, a joint venture with a local partner, already owns the approximately 34,000 square meter site. Alexander Lühr , CEO of EPH Group AG: „In terms of market capitalization, Euronext is the world's third largest stock exchange and the largest stock exchange in Europe. Due to Euronext's broad investor base, we opted for a dual listing in order to increase the visibility and liquidity of the bond and to attract new investors to EPH.“ CHAMPEIL SA, headquartered in Bordeaux, has been won as listing sponsor. CHAMPEIL is a renowned, independent, family-owned financial company that has been offering a customized approach to the financial markets for 40 years (). As listing sponsor of EPH Group AG, CHAMPEIL prepared the Euronext listing of the bond and in particular led the extensive due diligence. EPH Group AG was advised by Dr. Sebastian Sieder and Mag. Gernot Wilfling of the Viennese law firm Müller Partner on all legal aspects of the dual listing ( ). Detailed information on the company and the bond can be found on the homepage End of the corporate news



About EPH Group AG: EPH Group AG is a team of investors, project developers, hotel real estate, financing and capital market experts. The company plans to build a diversified portfolio of high-yield hotels and resorts in the premium and luxury segment in Austria, Germany and other top European destinations. Due to the long experience of the EPH team, there is an excellent market access and a full acquisition pipeline. In the areas of feasibility study, due diligence, valuation, contract management, M&A, portfolio strategy, development and construction, EPH Group AG works together with the leading hotel and tourism consulting companies in Austria and Germany. This allows the company to draw on comprehensive expertise and develop the best possible strategy for each project. The EPH Group AG bond (ISIN: DE000A3LJCB4 / WKN: A3LJCB) is listed on the Open Market (Quotation Board) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, on the Vienna MTF of the Vienna Stock Exchange and on Euronext Paris in the Euronext Access segment as part of a dual listing. For further information, please visit . Media / Investor Relations Contact EPH Group AG: max. Equity Marketing GmbH Maximilian Fischer Marienplatz 2 80331 Munich, Germany Telephone: +49 89 139 2889 0 Email: ...

30.04.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: EPH Group AG Gumpendorfer Straße 26 1060 Vienna Germany E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A3LJCB4 WKN: A3LJCB Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt; Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF) EQS News ID: 1891881



End of News EQS News Service