GEA extends CFO Bernd Brinker's contract ahead of schedule until 2027 (news with additional features)

GEA extends Chief Financial Officer Bernd Brinker's contract until 2027 Düsseldorf, April 30, 2024 – At its meeting today, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft's Supervisory Board extended the appointment of Bernd Brinker (59) as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) ahead of schedule until June 30, 2027. A member of the Executive Board since October 16, 2023, he was initially appointed for a one-year period. “During his short time in office, Bernd Brinker has already made an outstanding contribution to the Executive Board and the company. The Supervisory Board has no doubt that his in-depth expertise will be invaluable in driving forward GEA's ongoing development. We very much look forward to continuing our work together, and are delighted to have now secured such an excellent candidate for this key role over the long term,” said Professor Dieter Kempf, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of GEA Group. On the Executive Board, Bernd Brinker oversees the Finance, Accounting, Treasury, Tax, Customs & Foreign Trade, Internal Audit, Investor Relations, Mergers & Acquisitions, Information Security and Global IT functions. In addition, all divisional CFOs report to him. GEA CEO Stefan Klebert added:“I am very pleased that our excellent working relationship with Bernd Brinker is set to continue. His global industry experience and proven expertise make him the ideal fit for the important position of Chief Financial Officer.”

